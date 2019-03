LANGKAWI: The Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition and Natsec Asia 2020 conference scheduled for next year, will be among the best platforms to address regional and global security problems, said Malaysia’s Defence Minister, Mohamad Sabu (pix).

He said these biennial events should focus on counterterrorism, cybersecurity, humanitarian and disaster relief, peacekeeping operations and battlefield healthcare and critical asset protection, among others.

“National security is always an issue of utmost importance for the government. While Malaysia and the region in general have social stability and economic growth, non-conventional security issues continue to shape and influence the nature of threats to national defence and security.

“This is where initiatives such as DSA truly shine, this unique event has brought together various industry leaders, governments, military, defence and homeland security agencies from across the region,” he told the press today after launching DSA and Natsec Asia 2020, in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (Lima’19), at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre today.

Mohamad announced that DSA and Natsec Asia would be held from April 20- 23 next year at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), Kuala Lumpur.

Mohamad pointed out that the purpose of the events was to forge mutual trust and collaboration between all parties and encourage foreign technology exchange and partnerships.

“I certainly look forward to attending and being part of this highly anticipated event (DSA) in 2020. On our part, the Malaysian government through my ministry is also fully committed to the success of DSA 2020,” he said.

DSA and Natsec Asia 2020 will be packed with exciting features including the Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosives (CBRNe) forum, cyber defence and cyber security conference and demonstrations; a terrorism-themed security conference; Chief of Armies Roundtable Talk; Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) conference and live demonstrations.

Over 1,500 companies from the global defence and security sector from more than 60 countries are expected to participate as well as 50,000 visitors from 70 countries.

To date, 40% of the space booking for DSA and Natsec Asia 2020 has been confirmed while an additional 50 percent has already been reserved.

Lima’19 which kicked off Tuesday ends on March 30. The venues are the MIEC and and Resorts World Langkawi (RWL). A total of 406 companies – 206 local and 200 foreign – mostly defence-related are taking part in Lima’19. — Bernama