DSA, Natsec Asia 2020 exhibitions postponed to August

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia 2020 exhibitions scheduled to be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here on April 20 to 23, have been postponed to Aug 24 to 27.

DSA Exhibition & Conference Sdn Bhd chairman, Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin in a statement today said the decision was taken after discussions with the Defence Ministry, Home Ministry and other interested parties following concerns over Covid-19, which has affected many international functions.

According to Asmat, DSA Exhibition & Conference Sdn Bhd, which is the organiser of both exhibitions, said the decision on the postponement was unanimously supported even though the events are only two months away.

He said with about 1,500 companies from 60 countries expected to take part involving 350 delegations and 50,000 visitors from all over the world, the decision to postpone the event was the best approach.

“We want to ensure a conducive exhibition environment for participants, exhibitors and visitors during the function,” he said in the statement.

“We express our sympathy to those affected and we hope with the postponement, DSA and Natsec Asia 2020 will continue to be the platform to encourage the exchange and sharing of international technology and at the same time boost ties to strengthen defence and security of the country,” he said.

Both exhibitions themed ‘Advancing into a New Era of Defence’ will be showcasing a special segment on both conventional and cyber defence, unmanned system, and health care in the battlefield.

Apart from that, both exhibitions will give valuable opportunities for strategic cooperation, business and network collaboration among defence and security industry stakeholders as well as government departments.

For further information on DSA 2020 and Natsec Asia 2020, visit the website, www.dsaexhibition.com. - Bernama