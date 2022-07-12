DSR to launch Musang King integrated tracking system next year

BANTING: DSR Taiko Bhd (DSR) will launch the Musang King Integrated Tracking System (MKITS) in the first quarter of next year to promote the king of fruits in the international markets.

Chief executive officer Datuk Ng Lian Poh said as Malaysia’s first integrated durian specialist, the company and SIRIM Tech Venture, a subsidiary of SIRIM Bhd, have been in a joint venture since last year to develop the MKITS that validate the sources of durian to customers.

“The system would help to protect the authenticity of the Musang King durian in Malaysia. This is what we want to do for Malaysia with durians, especially Musang King which can only be found in Malaysia with good quality.

“We hope by using this system, it can help promote our Musang King durians to the world,” he told the media after the company’s second annual general meeting in Telok Panglima Garang, here today.

Ng added that DRS plans to expand its durian-based products such as snacks, beverages and desserts, to four or five countries by next year.

He said by the fourth quarter of this year, the company has penetrated the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Canada and Australia through its partner Daily Fresh Food.

“We have a number of products that are still in research and development (R&D), but we will shortlist them to determine which ones are more suitable for Malaysia and the international market because the industry is quite new, especially for the downstream products.

“We did export raw durians to many countries but our focus at this moment is to promote our downstream products which can give better margins and profit for the company, besides being more sustainable for our long-term business,” he said.

On the local market, Ng said the company would launch around 10 products which would be available at its outlets in Kulai, Johor; Raub and Bentong, Pahang and Lot 10, Kuala Lumpur next year.

DSR has been involved in a fully integrated orchard-to-market durian industry since 2017 and started with an orchard of 1.38 hectares (ha) in Raub.

Since it was first established, DSR has expanded the size of its durian plantation to around 40.47ha, encompassing over 3,800 durian trees with most of them being authentic Raub Musang King varieties. - Bernama