KUALA LUMPUR: Following the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced in Malaysia until April 14, the Palestinian community in Malaysia marked the 44th Anniversary of Land Day in a more unique way – through digital activities on social media.

Abu Ahmad, a member of the Palestinian community, told Bernama that this year’s open activities were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year, they (Palestinians) post information about Palestinian (Land) day for Palestinians in Malaysia On FB and IG, (and) they created groups on FB to interact more about Land Day online activities,” said Abu Ahmad.

“We usually hold an event to mark Palestinian Land Day that includes speech, poetry, and cultural practices,“ added Abu Ahmad.

Palestinians in Malaysia, like others in the diaspora, mark the day on March 30 and hold events and gatherings to keep alive the connection with their land and their identity as Palestinians.

“During Land Day celebration, we invite all Palestinian students and families to strengthen the national connection with our land and identity, and more to make social relations among them to help them know Malaysian people and engage more in the community,” added Abu Ahmad.

A Palestinian mother who attended Land Day’s event last year said: “This time, we record our kids’ videos when they sing national songs or even drawing Palestinian map on their own.”

Another Palestinian who also attended last year’s event said: “We enjoy attending the Land Day event especially to remind our kids of their ancestral land while they are in diaspora situation,“ she said.

Abu Ahmad also noted that Malaysia has had a long history of supporting the Palestinian cause.

This marked the first time that Palestinians in Malaysia observe the anniversary of Land Day with digital activities on social media.

The story of Land Day originated in 1976 when the Israeli confiscated around 607ha of Palestinian-owned farms and the land of Sekheneen and neighbouring Arab towns located under-occupied Palestine for new Israeli illegal settlements. — Bernama