Duo arrested in connection with Kulai house break-in

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 13: The police have arrested two men in connection with a burglary incident at Taman Muhibbah Saleng, Kulai yesterday afternoon.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the two local men, aged 31 and 32, were arrested at two different locations.

According to Tok, the arrest was made after the burglary victim had lodged a report that there was a break-in at his house at about 3.30 pm.

Tok said during the incident, the victim who had just arrived at his house found it in disarray after being ransacked and upon checking he found that the room window had been broken and RM50, in denominations of RM1, was missing.

He said following the report, a team of officers and personnel from the Lejang/ Pintu police station Kulai conducted a patrol around the park and arrested a man riding a motorcycle in a suspicious manner at about 5 pm.

“Led by the first suspect, the police later arrested another man believed to be his accomplice at a temple in Saleng. Police also seized a Honda EX 5 motorcycle, two bags, cutter, wrecking bar, spanner, pliers and RM168 cash,” he said in a statement today.- Bernama