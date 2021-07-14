Duo arrested while attempting to smuggle 3.7 tonnes of ketum leaves into Kelantan

ALOR SETAR: Police arrested two men and seized 3.7 tonnes (3,700kg) of ketum leaves being smuggled into Kelantan in an arrest at a roadblock at Jalan Baling-Gerik near Simpang Tiga Jerai, Kupang, near Baling, last night.

Baling police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the two men, aged 20 and 37, who were in a 10-tonne lorry from Kupang to Gerik were arrested at the roadblock at 12.10am.

“Police officers who inspected the back of the lorry found a pile of 370 yellow plastic sacks containing ketum leaves and each sack was estimated to weigh 10 kg.

“The two men who work as a lorry driver and a storekeeper had previously sent other items to Perlis and were returning to Johor Bharu after the Kelantan shipment,” he said in a press conference streamed live on the Baling Kedah District Police Facebook, today. He said the two suspects were paid RM10,000 to bring the ketum leaves to Kelantan.

Shamsudin said the two men, who had no previous criminal records and tested negative for drugs, have been remanded starting today until July 17 for further investigation. — Bernama