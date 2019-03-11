Duo fined RM1k each for giving false information to cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Two unemployed men who provided false information to the police in December, were each fined RM1,000 by the magistrate’s court here today.

Thanesh Prasanth, 27, and G. Silvezhiran, 23, pleaded guilty to having given false information to a policeman at the Criminal Investigation Department at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters here at 11.03pm on Dec 6, 2018 and at 1.17pm on Dec 10, regarding an investigation involving the repossession of a car.

The charge against them was brought before Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat under Section 117 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to six months, or a fine of RM2,000, or both.

The accused were unrepresented, while deputy public prosecutor Fariza Amira Azman appeared for the prosecution. Both men paid the fine. — Bernama