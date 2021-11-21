Duo issued RM10,000 compound for violating Melaka polls SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a compound of RM 10,000 each to two individuals who failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Melaka state election campaign.

The compounds were issued to Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi (pix) and Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof following an investigation into a video recording which went viral on social media two days showing the duo not complying with the SOP when they were at Masjid Tanah in Alor Gajah district.

The compound under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 was issued after they were found have violated the Melaka polls campaign period SOP, aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, by conducting house-to-house campaign and not wearing face masks. — Bernama