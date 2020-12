KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase here yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said in the 9 pm incident, a team of policemen on patrol spotted the two suspects, aged 28 and 31, in a car in a suspicious manner along Jalan Besar Selayang.

He said police then ordered the driver of the vehicle to pull over for inspection but he instead sped off towards Rawang, leading the patrol car to give pursuit.

“The team with the assistance of traffic policemen gave chase until the vehicle reached the Rawang town before it changed direction and headed towards Kota Damansara.

“Upon reaching a traffic light at Section 11, Kota Damansara, the car crashed into a motorcycle bringing the vehicle to a halt which ultimately brought to the suspects’ arrest,” he said in a statement here, today.

Arifai said Inspection of the car boot found 95 packets of cigarettes and a transparent plastic packet containing drugs believed to be methamphetamine.

“Police also found a pill believed to be Erimin 5 in one of the suspect’s wallet,” he said.

He said the suspects have been remanded for 10 days from today for investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Section 135 (1) (d) Customs Act 1967, and Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama