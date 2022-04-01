Duo nabbed for displaying gang symbols

KUALA SELANGOR: Two men were arrested by police after they allegedly took part in a funeral procession displaying symbols of an underworld gang and causing a ruckus at Taman Rhu here on Monday.

It is learnt that police had come across a video which was posted on a social media platform that showed a group of men in cars and on motorcycles on a main road trailing a hearse during the funeral of an unidentified man.

The men were seen burning firecrackers throughout the funeral procession.

A wreath shaped like the figure eight and allegedly a symbol of the 08 Gang was also placed on the bonnet of the hearse.

Acting on the video content on suspicion of involvement in gangland activities at the funeral, police launched an investigation under the Societies Act and Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Tuesday, two suspects aged 22 and 34 were arrested in Batang Berjuntai for investigations.

It is learnt that police are looking for other individuals who were involved in the procession.

Kuala Selangor police chief Supt Ramli Kasa, who confirmed the arrests, said investigations are ongoing.