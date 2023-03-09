Duo nabbed over armed rioting incident at Gua Musang sundry shop

GUA MUSANG: Police arrested two men for their suspected involvement in a rioting incident at a sundry shop in Bandar Utama, here, last Friday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said in the 8.30 am incident, a group of men armed with a machete, an iron rod and a wooden stick attacked a shop worker who was said to have reprimanded the suspects for stealing a carton of carbonated drinks from the premises.

“Unhappy at being reprimanded, six men believed to be the suspects’ friends resorted to attacking the victim and damaging items in the shop,” he said in a statement today.

Sik said the two men, both in their 20s, who were believed to be the main suspects, were arrested on the same day at about 4.30 pm.

He said the police also confiscated the weapons including a brass knuckle believed to have been used by the suspects during the incident, adding that the duo tested positive for benzos and methaphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 and 148 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(A) of the Drug Dangerous Act 1952. - Bernama