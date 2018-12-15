Duo rob RM200,000 in jewellery in two minutes

SUNGAI PETANI: A jewellery outlet in Jalan Ibrahim near here loses about RM200,000 in only two minutes after it was robbed by two armed men this evening.

Kuala Muda District police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said one of the suspects entered the premises wearing a helmet and armed with a pistol and a hammer when the incident took place at 2.50 pm.

‘’There were four workers including the shop owner and two customers on the premises. The suspect took out his hammer from his sling bag and started breaking the glass exhibition case.

‘’The owner used a rattan to stab at the robber from within the enclosure in the shop but it did not deter the robber from clearing out the jewellery from the exhibition case before running out,’’ he told reporters here today.

He said the robber shot at the shop owner twice but missed and escaped on a motorcycle with his accomplice. — Bernama