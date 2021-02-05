Duo to be charged over unauthorised use of police uniforms

PETALING JAYA: Two members of a vigilante group whose members dressed as police and carried out crime prevention patrols are expected to be charged in court today.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the two men, including the leader of a group called the Malaysian Crime and Drug Prevention Organisation, or Pertubuhan Pencegahan Jenayah dan Dadah Malaysia (PDJM), will face charges at the Kajang magistrate’s court for possessing and selling police gear and uniforms without permission under Section 89(c) of the Police Act 1967.

He said the men will also face charges for misuse of police emblems under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names Act.

Both charges carry a fine of between RM500 and RM1,000 and imprisonment of up to six months.

The acronym PDJM, which was emblazoned on the vests of the group members, also appeared to be similar to that of the police, which is PDRM.

Fadzil said they received a police report last week on videos of individuals attired in uniforms similar to the police, carrying out patrols in housing areas without supervision by policemen.

Further checks by police in the group’s Facebook page revealed photos of individuals in uniform.

He said on Jan 29, three people, including the group’s leader, were arrested.

Fadzil said investigations found that the group was registered with the Registrar of Societies and its leaders imposed a membership fee on those who signed up.

“The membership fee was not fixed and no record of its members were kept.

“This made it difficult to ascertain the number of members in the group. We advise the public to refrain from keeping or using uniforms of enforcement agencies without permission.

“Any street patrol or crime prevention activity planned by any party must be approved and advised accordingly by police.”

