KUALA PERLIS: Two men wearing pink quarantine wristband were detained yesterday when they came to the Kangar Inland Revenue Board office to fill out the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) application form.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew the men aged 47 and 60 from Kuala Sanglang which has been placed under the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) were detained at 11am based on public information.

“Both of them who are farmers from Kampung Kuala Sanglang Perlis managed to escape two roadblocks mounted at Simpang Empat and Kuala Perlis by using rat routes,” he told reporters here.

Wari said the duo had been released on police bail adding that the case was being investigated under Section 270 of the Penal Code as well as Section 14 and Section 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

He also reminded all residents in areas that have been placed under TEMCO to strictly adhere to the rules and instructions set by the government to avoid any action being taken against them.

Wari said police had also set up a team to make announcements and channel information on the standard operating procedures that must be complied with in the two villages which have placed under TEMCO.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that two villages namely, Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul in Perlis have been placed under TEMCO from Aug 10 to 31.

The decision was made after considering the increasing number of Covid-19 cases involving the two villages linked to the PUI Sivagangga cluster in Kedah.

This Health Ministry has confirmed that 11 Covid-19 cases, including 10 new cases in Perlis. — Bernama