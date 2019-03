KUANTAN: A businesswoman lost RM41,400 after she was deceived by a man she met on Facebook in November, who described himself as a doctor working in Syria.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the suspect, who identified himself as Haruna Mohammed told the victim, 57, that he would be returning to Malaysia to retire and asked the victim to keep his pension amounting to US$50,000, which would be posted to the woman.

Not long after that, he said the victim received a call from a courier service asking the victim to transfer money as payment for various processes before obtaining the pension money sent to her.

Mohd Wazir said the victim later sent the money as requested in 10 transactions through three accounts, starting from Feb 11 to 22, amounting to RM41,400.

“After finding that she did not receive the pension money sent to her, the victim realised she had been duped and lodged a report at Jaya Gading police station here yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years jail, caning and fine upon conviction. — Bernama