Durian dispute: Police deploy GOF team to Raub to maintain public order: IGP (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police has mobilised its General Operations Force (GOF) team to Raub, Pahang, to maintain public order in the district following the dispute between durian farmers and law enforcers yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police also called on all quarters involved to use the right channels if they were any objections against the action taken by the law enforcers.

He said the legal matter concerning the encroachment of forest reserve by the farmers was under the purview of the Raub District Land Office and Pahang Forestry Department.

“The GOF was mobilised there (Raub) to maintain public order and the police will not compromise with any quarters who try to disturb the authorities from discharging their duties.”

He said this to reporters after checking the situation at the Sri Sabah flats in Cheras which had come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from July 3 to 16.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim.

On the action of several politicians who crossed over states and districts to express their support to the 18 durian farmers arrested for trespassing and obstructing law enforcers from discharging their duties, Acryl Sani said the police had opened an investigation paper on the case.

He said appropriate action will be taken against the politicians if they were found to have violated the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the National Recovery Plan.

Yesterday, Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu, Bentong MP Wong Tack and Raub MP Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji were spotted at the Raub Court Complex to express their support to the 18 durian farmers who were brought to the court for remand procedure.

The farmers were remanded to facilitate the Pahang Forestry Department’s investigation into the allegation that they have illegally entered the Batu Talam Permanent Forest Reserve to grow Musang King durians.

On the implementation of EMCO in several sub-districts and localities in the country, Acryl Sani said the police would raise the issues related to the wellbeing of the residents in the areas involved at the special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN).

He said the police will do their level best to alleviate the burden of the residents in the EMCO areas.

“I also hope that the residents will give their full cooperation to the police so that the Covid-19 infection chain in the areas can be broken,” he said.

Acryl Sani said the police had also mobilised its personnel from Bukit Aman to help state police contingents facing a shortage of manpower for assignments in EMCO areas.

He said the number of personnel involved will depend on the needs and will be reviewed from time to time.

At present, he said the police were being assisted by the Social Welfare Department, Armed Forces, Volunteers Department and Civil Defence Force to ensure safety and wellbeing of the residents in the EMCO areas.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani also reminded all quarters, especially political parties, against holding any face-to-face meeting at the moment.

He said he strongly believed that all of them were aware and understood the SOP set by the MKN to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“If the police received any tip-off or report on the violation of the SOP, we will definitely investigate and open an investigation paper on the case,” he said in response to the allegation that a political party had held a meeting yesterday ahead of the special Parliament sitting scheduled to begin on July 26. — Bernama