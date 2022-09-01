Durian farmer charged with trafficking 841 kg drugs

BENTONG: A durian farmer was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 841.06 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine, two weeks ago.

Lee Kok Choong, 61, is alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Taman Anggerik here at about 9 pm on Aug 20.

The charge was framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

No plea was recorded from the accused after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Qasiratul Jannah Usmani Othman, as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Prosecuting Officer Inspector Nor Azura Abd Rahman appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed Nov 1 for remention pending the chemistry report.

The media recently reported that the police successfully busted an international drug smuggling and local distribution syndicate after seizing 841.06 kg of syabu worth RM30.8 million last month.

The drugs were said to be sold for RM36,000 per kg and could be used by about 4.2 million addicts. - Bernama