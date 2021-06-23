Durian-laden lorry turns turtle on North-South Expressway

SEREMBAN: A durian-laden lorry heading to Kuala Lumpur from Segamat, Johor overturned at Kilometre 279.9 of the North-South Expressway (Northbound), near Nilai, this afternoon.

Nilai district police chief, Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the incident took place about seven kilometres from the Seremban Rest and Service Area at 1.55pm.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when the lorry which was driven by a 25-year-old man lost control of the vehicle after its rear left tyre burst.

“The lorry then skidded before it overturned on the left side of the expressway, causing 1,000 kg of durians to be scattered all over the road,” he said in a statement, here, today, adding that the lorry driver and his 52-year-old attendant sustained minor injuries.

Mohd Fazley said the case was being investigated under Rule 10 LN 166/59. — BERNAMA