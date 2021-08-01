Durian Party: Police to call up cosmetics entrepreneur for breaching SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will call up a cosmetics entrepreneur to give a statement for allegedly violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the police received a report regarding the matter at 4pm yesterday.

He said a screenshot that showed the 34-year-old entrepreneur eating durians with several other individuals had gone viral yesterday.

“The cosmetics entrepreneur is a well-known celebrity and has many followers on social media,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the investigation was being conducted under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021, Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Ku Mashariman advised the public to continue to abide by the SOPs and to be cautious when sharing any statement or content on social media so as not to create speculations that could disrupt public order.

-Bernama