Durian Tunggal shortcut lowers traffic by 60%

ALOR GAJAH: The shortcut road from the junction of Jalan Alor Gajah Lama to Taman Murai Jaya in Durian Tunggal is expected to reduce traffic by up to 60 per cent, said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the state government allocated the construction cost of RM8.64 million for the 240-metre road, which included a bridge, and it was started on July 7, 2020.

“The travel time from Durian Tunggal to Ayer Keroh is also shortened from 10 minutes to three minutes.

“And the project was completed 10 days ahead of schedule,” he told reporters at the opening of the road here today.

Also present were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and state Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

Ab Rauf said the state government, in collaboration with the Works Ministry, is conducting a study to ease congestion at the bottlenecks along the Alor Gajah-Central Melaka-Jasin Highway (Lebuh AMJ) and Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Ayer Keroh Highway (Lebuh SPA).

Meanwhile, Nanta said he has received several requests from the Melaka state government to help beautify the state in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024.

“It is Visit Melaka Year next year and we must make plans now. I have received a list of requests, which we will consider and assist accordingly,” he said, without detailing the type of assistance requested. -Bernama