Dusuki: Umno Ulama Council to focus on elevating dignity of muslims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno Ulama Council (MUU) will function as a party wing with the role of elevating the dignity of Islam and Muslims, and is not aimed at re-establishing any form of political alliance, its chairman Datuk Dusuki Ahmad said.

He said the council’s establishment will focus on finding solutions to the problems that plague Muslims and Muslim nations.

“We will undertake a social responsibility towards solving the problems of Islam, the problems of Muslims and the problems of Muslim countries.

“For so long, the religious movement has been seen as somewhat marginalised, and so now, in that sense, we have to consolidate and strengthen cooperation,” he told a media conference after chairing the first MUU Supreme Council meeting at Menara Dato Onn here today.

Dusuki was asked if the newly formed wing will take on the role of re-establishing political alliances between Umno and other parties such as Muafakat Nasional prior to this.

MUU executive secretary Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, meanwhile, said the meeting today also approved 30 initial phase MUU landmarks for 2023 and 2024, involving short and long-term strategic plans to provide an impact to the party and the people.

They include organising the ‘Halaqah’ education and training programme for members, the MUU Roundtable Muzakarah session, and efforts to enliven the role of the Islamic Centre at the World Trade Centre (WTC).

“The rest of the landmarks will be notified to party members from time to time,” he said.

In addition, the meeting also outlined the four main roles of the council’s establishment, including its party advisory role in realising the basis and purpose of Umno on Islam as provided in the party constitution.

“Second, to educate and discipline party members so that they are in line with the party’s founding principles and purpose and also to remain steadfast to becoming pious Muslims and good citizens.

“Thirdly, the council will play its role of advising the government to always act according to Article 3 (1) of the Federal Constitution in which Islam is the religion of the Federation.

He said the fourth role involves the interests of Muslims in and out of the country and guiding Muslims to always stay on the true path of Islam and be responsible Malaysians. - Bernama