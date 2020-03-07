Dutch court sets wheels of justice in motion for MH17 victims

AMSTERDAM: Almost six years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was blown out of the sky over eastern Ukraine, criminal proceedings against four men accused of shooting down the plane, will finally commence here on Monday.

The spotlight will be on the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS) in Badhoevedorp, where the trial before the District Court of The Hague is scheduled to take place.

Hundreds of family members of the victims and journalists are in town for the much-awaited MH17 trial, in the hope that it will bring justice for all the 298 passengers and crew who were killed in the tragedy, including 43 Malaysian, 193 Dutch and 27 Australian nationals.

The trial at the Dutch court is taking place amid the global Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, with the Netherlands recording 128 confirmed cases as well as its first death yesterday - this was a spike from 82 cases recorded until Thursday.

District Court of The Hague press judge Yolande Wijnnobel told Malaysian media here that as for now, the trial will proceed as planned.

Dutch authorities, she said, are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“We have the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment which is following the developments and making recommendations, which we are applying,“ Wijnnobel said.

“...But right now, it’s business as usual. The case will proceed as planned,” she said of the trial over the downing of the Malaysian Boeing 777 aircraft en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam on July 17, 2014.

Facing trial are Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukraine national Leonid Kharchenko.

They are not expected to be present when the trial gets underway on Monday following what has been billed as the largest criminal investigation in Dutch history.

It was reported that MH17 was downed by a BUK missile while flying over conflict-hit Ukraine. — Bernama