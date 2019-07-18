Duties and responsibilities of political secretary must be clear: Dr M

PUTRAJAYA: The duties and responsibilities of a political secretary of a minister must be clear, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption meeting here today, Dr Mahathir said the meeting also agreed in principle that the Cabinet Committee should discuss the duties and responsibilities of a political secretary so as to make it clear.

He also said that the political secretary’s duty as a go–between or an intermediary between the minister and the people must be reinstated.

“At first, (the post of) a political secretary is proposed to help the minister to connect with the people in his constituency or from other constituencies.

“But we found that in the case of the previous government, political secretaries are also involved in the distribution of contracts, which is not the duty of a political secretary,” he added. — Bernama