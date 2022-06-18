DVS: Aidiladha cattle shortage expected to be resolved soon

ALOR GAJAH: The shortage of sacrificial cattle for the Aidiladha celebration is expected to be resolved by early July, including the quarantine period for the entry of imported cattle, which has been shortened to only 14 days.

Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) director-general, Datuk Dr Norlizan Mohd Noor, said that his department had held a series of discussions with the Thai authorities to resolve several technical and protocol matters, to enable cattle from Thailand to enter Malaysia immediately.

“Yesterday, we sent our latest letter to the Thai authorities asking for their cooperation to allow the issuance of veterinary health certificates to release the cattle which are already in the quarantine station in Thailand.

“Insya-Allah, soon, before the AidilAdha, we will be able to resolve it,” he told reporters after visiting the Leong Hup chicken farm in Taboh Naning, here today.

Also present was the deputy secretary-general (Development) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI), Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd.

He explained that Malaysia needs 42,000 head of cattle for sacrificial purposes. However, thus far domestic breeders can only supply around 38,000 head of cattle.

“We are still hoping for the immediate entry of cattle from outside, especially from Thailand, as the size of cows imported from that country is more suitable for sacrificial worship, similar to local cattle,” he explained.

Commenting further, he said those who wanted to perform the sacrificial ritual did not have to worry about the quarantine period if cattle from Thailand were allowed to enter Malaysia.

“Insya-Allah, we still have time, as we have reviewed the conditions of our import protocol and discussions with industry players last week with the quarantine period in Malaysia being shortened and returned to the original, from 30 days to 14 days.

“Hence, the period will be enough for the animals to come out (of quarantine) before Aidiladha,” he said.

Touching on the abattoirs that will be used during Aidiladha, Dr Norlizan explained that the number has not been determined, but there are already requests from various parties to use the services at abattoirs.

“Not only during the Movement Control Order (MCO) but in the current situation, we still hope and encourage slaughter to be carried out at abattoirs, run either by the government or private.

“For this year, we expect the same situation as last year where several abattoirs have started accepting orders not only from individuals but also groups who want to perform sacrificial rituals,” he said. - Bernama