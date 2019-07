JOHOR BARU: The Johor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) held a Pig Industry Consultative Council gathering yesterday aimed at the harmonisation of modern pig farming in the state.

State international trade, investment and utilities committee chairman, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse, said in a statement today: “It is the goal of the state government to modernise the pig farming industry with cleaner, more productive methods that also takes into consideration the cultural and religious structure of the community.”

He said papers were presented on piggery pollution control and modern farming methods.

He said he regrets the bad intentions of a handful of people who deliberately politicised the biennial event which was last held in 2017.

Johor is the third largest pig producer in the country — after Perak and Penang — with 46 farms and 284,859 pigs.

“Right now, there are five farms that have adopted closed house technology, while 41 more are working towards it.

“The Johor DVS advocates the harmonisation of modern pig farming (practices). The concept needs to be shared more widely and implemented all over Johor,” he said, adding that it must include a modern confinement system, zero (waste) discharge, good farming practices and a 200m buffer zone (between pig farm and places of human habitation).

He said that under the Modern Pig Farming concept, quality, productivity and product safety will improve, while the spread of disease can be prevented. — Bernama