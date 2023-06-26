DVS: Livestock supply for Aidiladha sufficient

PUTRAJAYA: The supply of livestock such as local cows and buffaloes for sacrificial slaughter in conjunction with Aidiladha this Thursday is likely to be sufficient to meet the requirements, according to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

In a statement today, DVS said it is estimated that the demand for cattle and buffalo stands at 38,404 while goats and sheep amounts to 20,420 for sacrificial purposes this year, after taking into account the needs of mosques, surau and other slaughter points.

According to DVS statistics, the local supply stock of cattle and buffalo as at May 2023 was 34,946, while the supply of imported cattle and buffalo as at April 2023 was 4,911 with a total supply of 39,857.

As for goats and sheep, the local supply until May 2023 was 25,821 while for imported goats and sheep, the supply until April 2023 was 4,167 making the total 29,988,“ said the department.

“Based on the livestock supply estimates through DVS statistics, the number is expected to be sufficient to meet the demand for qurban this year,“ DVS said.

A total of 27 ruminant slaughterhouses run by DVS throughout Peninsular Malaysia are ready for Aidiladha and DVS has also issued licences to 38 private abattoirs in the peninsula that provide services for sacrificial slaughter.-Bernama