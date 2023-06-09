DVS: Malaysia lifts ban on cattle, buffalo imports from Australia

DVS said all importers of live cattle and buffalo from Australia must submit an import application letter from the department before requesting a permit.

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has lifted the temporary suspension on the imports of live cattle and buffalo from Australia effective immediately, said the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

In a statement today, it said the decision was based on the comprehensive investigation report shared by Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), after conducting two technical discussions with DVS.

“We appreciate DAFF’s transparency in helping the process to resolve this issue,” said DVS, who also hoped that the decision would provide relief to the industry and Malaysian citizens.

Malaysia imposed the temporary import ban on Aug 4 as a precautionary measure following claims by Indonesian authorities that signs of Lumpy Skin Disease were detected in cattle imported from Australia.

“DVS also wants to emphasise that all import of live animals adhere to the stipulated SOP to ensure that every imported consignment undergoes thorough monitoring,” he said. - Bernama