DVS: Malaysia regains ‘AHS-free country’ status

PUTRAJAYA: The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has reinstated the African Horse Sickness (AHS)-free country status to Malaysia on Sept 15 after it was suspended in August 2020 due to an outbreak in Terengganu.

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), in a statement today, said the matter was informed by the WOAH through a letter sent to the department.

“WOAH, through its letter to DVS, has stated that Malaysia has fulfilled the requirements set by the body through Resolution No. 15 to recover the AHS-free country status that was suspended following the outbreak of the disease in August 2020.

“In ensuring that this status can be maintained, DVS will continue to carry out laboratory tests for AHS surveillance requirements based on Article 12.1.5 of the Terrestrial Animal Health Code,” the statement read.

DVS said it is also committed to ensuring that animals and livestock in the country are free from any threat of disease. - Bernama