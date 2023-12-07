DVS: Pig farm breeding chicken violates licencing regulation

PUTRAJAYA: A pig farm in Seberang Perai, Penang that went viral for breeding pigs with broiler chickens in the same area has violated the Pig Farming Licencing (Penang) Regulations 2020, according to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

In a statement today, it said the operation conducted by Penang DVS and the Seberang Perai City Council to investigate the complaint confirmed that the farm was raising pigs and broilers in the same area.

It said the farm had violated Regulation 19 (1), which states that all other animals and poultry species should not be allowed to be reared on pig farms.

“An instruction notice has been issued to the farm owner to remove the broiler chickens from the pig farm within seven days,” it said.

DVS said the operation also found that live broiler chickens reared on the farm were not sent to any slaughterhouse and were only sold in non-Muslim markets.

It further said the pig farm was registered with DVS but had no licence to operate because it did not adhere to the regulations requiring all pig farms to upgrade to a closed-house and zero-discharge system, which ensures that no sewage waste is released into public drains.

As a result, a notice of shutdown and cease of operations has been issued to the farm, in addition to a compound under the Pig Farming (Penang) Enactment 2016.

To prevent the same case from recurring, DVS said all pig farms would be inspected to ensure that all other species of animal and poultry were not reared commercially in pig farms.

It said a reminder would also be issued to all pig farms to comply with the licencing regulations. -Bernama