DVS: Temporary suspension of live Australian cattle and buffalo imports

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has temporarily suspended the import of live cattle and buffaloes from Australia, effective Aug 4.

The suspension followed media reports by Indonesian authorities, which were verified by DVS, alleging signs of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle imported from Australia.

In a statement here today, DVS said the temporary suspension is a cautionary measure in case the allegation turns out to be true, as Malaysia also imports more than RM25 million worth of cattle and buffaloes from Australia.

Following the suspension, the department held an engagement session with Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) on Aug 7.

DVS said it is waiting for the DAFF’s investigation report on the Indonesian authorities’ allegations for follow-up action.

“DVS ensures that all live imports comply with the protocols and procedures set by the Malaysian government to safeguard the livestock sector from any risk of disease,” it said. -Bernama