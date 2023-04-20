DVS to ensure no shortage of eggs for Aidilfitri celebration

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) expects the supply of eggs for this year’s Aidilfitri celebration to be sufficient and meet an increase in demand during the festive season.

The department in a statement today said that it constantly monitors the status of egg supply from time to time to ensure that the supply for Malaysians with an average consumption rate of 942 million eggs per month is not disrupted.

“In addition, an intervention programme was implemented in the distribution of eggs in collaboration with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to ensure the protein source can be obtained throughout the country during Aidilfitri,” he said.

According to the statement, DVS remains committed to ensure the country’s supply of eggs remained stable to meet the needs. - Bernama