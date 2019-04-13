Dwarf couple, woman in confinement among voters in Rantau

SEREMBAN: A dwarf couple, a woman in confinement and a newly married couple were among voters in the Rantau state by-election today.

Abdul Halim Hafiz and Khatijah Abu Samah, both 43, who exercised their right at the Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan (SRJK) (C) Chung Hua here, praised the Election Commission (EC) for making voting more convenient for the elderly and disabled this time around.

“I have no difficulty to cast my vote today. All the facilities provided at the polling centre are convenient for all,“ said Khatijah, who is a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Tunku Jaafar here.

She also hoped that the new representative would ensure the facilities for the disabled were well taken care of.

For Nur Erina Jamaluddin, 25, she was determined to make her vote count in the by-election despite just two days after giving birth to her first child.

For newlywed couple Nor Liyana Muhammad Yazid, 30, and Mohd Adham Adnan, 36, who came to polling centre wearing traditional wedding attire, they were excited to be part of two important events today, the polling and their wedding reception.

The couple tied the knot on March 23. — Bernama