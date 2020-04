PETALING JAYA: Former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has been wrongly reported as saying mass testing for Covid-19 antibodies should be done instead of extending the Movement Control Order (MCO).

To say that Dzulkefly is not in favour of the MCO is a mistake as he is a strong advocate of it. He has said we can’t afford to lift the containment order abruptly.

Dzulkefly, who heads Selangor’s special task force on the pandemic, was reported by The Malaysian Insight as saying that “we are seeing positive results of MCO and we must celebrate and recognise that”.

theSundaily earlier ran a story with the headline: Focus on mass testing instead of MCO: Dzulkefly.

The first paragraph of the story which was wrong read: Mass testing for Covid-19 antibodies should be done instead of extending the Movement Control Order (MCO), says former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

We apologise for the mistake.