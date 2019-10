KUALA LUMPUR: Any increase in the consultation fees at private clinics will be minor to keep it affordable for patients, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this was decided in discussions with the National Cost of Living Action Council, and will be finalised when the council meets again in November, before it is sent to the Cabinet for endorsement.

It has earlier been proposed that the consultation fees that private general practitioners (GPs) are allowed to charge be fixed at RM30 to RM125. “But we decided that the fees be fixed at a more reasonable rate, and any increase will be done in phases,” Dzulkefly said.

“I am aware of the financial impact on the rakyat if the fee is exorbitant. Therefore we have to study in detail the effect a fee increase will have on the consumer price index,” he added.

Dzulkefly was responding to questions from Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (PH-Bagan Serai) who wanted to know when GPs could raise consultation fees.

Since 1992, GPs have been allowed to charge only RM10 to RM35 for consultation.

They have complained that the rates are too low considering how much costs have increased. They also argued that it was inconsistent with the amount private hospitals were allowed to charge, which has been fixed at RM30 to RM125 since 2013.

Dzulkefly said his ministry would take into account the grouses of GPs and it would look for an appropriate rate that would be a win-win for all.