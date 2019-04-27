Dzulkefly optimistic country’s economy to bounce back within six months

SEMENYIH: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad is optimistic that the country’s economy, as well as both the domestic and overseas investments, will bounce back in the next six months as it has already passed the recovery phase.

“People understood when some 10 months ago several projects were shelved as we wanted to revise them by negotiating with the contractors to make sure the costs involved are reasonable.

“Hence, the construction industry has been disrupted for a while and it has affected other sectors.

“However, we have passed that phase and I believe in the next six months, we will drive a very vibrant economy,” he told reporters after officiating the Selangor health carnival at Setia Ecohill today.

He was commenting on the results of the poll published by the Merdeka Centre yesterday.

Dzulkefly added that he was also in contact with Tony Pua, special officer to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who informed him that the rehabilitation strategy implemented by the Pakatan Harapan government has shown a positive impact on the economy.

Meanwhile, commenting on the extension of the enforcement period for the smoking ban until the end of the year, he stressed that the move was to give more time to educate smokers.

In fact, the number of those registered for the smoking cessation campaign has increased to 528 people in the first four months of this year compared to only 480 people last year, he said. — Bernama