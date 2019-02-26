Dzulkefly proposes construction of another health clinic in Semenyih

SEMENYIH: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) has proposed that another health clinic be built in Semenyih to ensure that the people in the area enjoyed good health facilities.

He said the proposal was as an addition to the efforts to improve facilities at the two existing health clinics in Semenyih Town and Beranang which were old and dilapidated.

“It is not possible to expand both the health clinics because of the lack of space. So, it is most reasonable for me to stress on primary and preventive care and the aspect of family care, so the clinic is most important.

“So I give emphasis if possible that another health clinic be built,” he told reporters after attending a ceramah in conjunction with the by-election for the Semenyih State Seat at the Bukit Mahkota 1 Operations Room, here last night.

Meanwhile, he said the facilities at Kajang Hospital, which is the nearest hospital to Semenyih, would be improved including the construction of a women’s and children’s clinic which would be located only 800m from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said he respected the proposal by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Semenyih by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali that a hospital be built in Semenyih.

The Semenyih by-election will see a four-cornered fight between Muhammad Aiman, the Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Nik Afiq Aziz Abdul, Zakaria Hanafi from the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

It is being held following the death of incumbent Bakhtiar Mohd Nor from Bersatu representing the PH on Jan 11 due to a heart attack.

Polling for the by-election will be held on Saturday. — Bernama