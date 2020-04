PETALING JAYA: Former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said he has no ambition to be the prime minister of Malaysia but would rather be the man behind the scene doing the “dirty work”.

He said, if anything, he wishes to be the adviser to the prime minister, should the opportunity arise, as he was not someone who is politically ambitious.

“Well, no (I won’t consider becoming the premier). I am never willing to assume that kind of role. I have always wanted to be the adviser, not the prime minister.

“I’ll do the trouble shooting, I’ll do the thinking, and get someone with the passion to execute it,” he said during BFM’s The Breakfast Grille show this morning.

Dzulkefly was asked if the top position in the government would be something he would consider taking in the future, due to his popularity among many Malaysians for his performance in Cabinet under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

On the praises he had received during his time as minister and in dealing with the Covid-19 cases previously, Dzulkefly said the plaudits should not only go to him, but the whole team in the Health Ministry.

“It makes me really uncomfortable to be commended for work that was not mine alone. It has always been me working with the director-general and the others.

“I provide the strategic direction, and they will advise on the technical part of things,” he said.

In an apparent jibe at the Perikatan Nasional administration and the new Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Dzulkefly said this good teamwork has somewhat diminished, noting that the director-general now appears to be doing everything on his own.

“It’s unfortunate we are not seeing that (teamwork). Hopefully, we will see that again soon,” he said.