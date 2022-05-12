Dzulkefly surprised but understood the challenges following Cabinet omission

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) admits to being surprised when Prime Minister revealed the new Cabinet last Friday, however, he understands the premier’s position in choosing his ministers and its challenges doing so.

“I do not want to take the matter to heart because I believe that the challenges our 10th prime minister is facing aren’t easy (to overcome). This isn’t a Pakatan Harapan government but a unity government. I believe this is the best decision for all,” the Amanah strategic director was quoted as saying by FMT.

The former health minister also believes that Anwar could have other plans for him to contribute to the nation’s development saying that he would serve in any sector appointed.

“Although he has dropped me, maybe he has thought about my role based on my experience and capabilities,” he added.