E-bazaar given thumbs up, but only for delivery

PUTRAJAYA: The government has finally agreed to allow e-bazaars to operate during the month of Ramadan, although this will only be limited to home deliveries.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said for now, two other concepts mooted by traders — drive-thru bazaars and self pick-up upon order — would not be allowed.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the decision was to ensure the number of vehicles on the road does not spike and to avoid congregation at specific locations.

“We have agreed to allow e-bazaars where customers can make orders online, and their orders would be delivered straight to their homes via e-hailing services.

“However, two other concepts were suggested, namely self pick-up at specific stalls, and a drive-through Ramadan bazaar. This has to be further ironed out with more concrete guidelines.

“If we allow such concepts, the police will have difficulties trying to maintain control during the movement control order (MCO). So as of now, we only agree to allow home deliveries,” he told a press conference after attending the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

Previously, Ismail Sabri had said that the government would not allow any forms of Ramadan bazaars, including through online, to avoid gatherings which could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Traders, however, have since suggested that the concept of food delivery be adopted.

On Perlis’ move to allow food traders to operate from home and along roadsides during Ramadan, Ismail Sabri said the federal government’s decision to only allow home deliveries would be streamlined across all states.

“Although technically states can decide what to do, we will ask the Housing and Local Government Ministry to coordinate with all the states to adopt our SOP,” he said.

Asked to comment on why certain domestic flights are allowed during the MCO, Ismail Sabri explained that this was to allow those from Sabah and Sarawak quarantined in the peninsular to return home.

“Additionally, we also have Sabahans and Sarawakians who are returning from overseas, and landed in Kuala Lumpur as the transit point. So we will fly them home, where they will be quarantined there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association applauded the government’s move to allow the e-bazaar.

“Although it is limited to home deliveries only, I feel it is a good move as it allows the traders to continue their business,“ its president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman told theSun yesterday.

Earlier, hawkers and petty traders keen to do business via the proposed e-bazaar this Ramadan said they will abide by any decision the government makes on the concept.

They had said that they would not proceed if the government said “no”.