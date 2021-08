KUALA LUMPUR: Since 2019 e-commerce fraud cases have steadily risen causing losses of almost RM111 million to victims nationwide.

Federal commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said today that the losses involved 3,512 cases in 2019, 5,846 cases last year and 6,428 cases since January this year.

He said in the latest e-commerce fraud case, scammers made off with about RM154,000 by advertising low-priced electronic goods on the Instagram application to lure their victims.

Mohd Kamaruddin said the Instagram account went by the name “Beauty_Saranghae” and those who had placed orders for items and made payment never received the goods.

“Police have received 64 police reports lodged against the scammers to date,” he said.

Mohd Kamaruddin said following the reports, police managed to trace two main suspects behind the scam before arresting them on Aug 9.

He said the suspects who are aged 32 and 53 are in police custody under a remand order and are being investigated for cheating.