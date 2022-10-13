E-hailing driver charged with child murder

JOHOR BAHRU: A e-hailing driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over the death of a four-year-old boy early this month.

Chan Wan Jie , 28, nodded after the charge was read out to him in Mandarin before Magistrate R.Salini.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Chan was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murdering the boy at a house in Taman Skudai Ria, Skudai here between 8 pm and 8.30 pm last Oct 2.

The court set Nov 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aina Syakira Muhammad Syafiq Sim prosecuted, while lawyer K. Veeranesh Babu represented Chan.

Meanwhile, in the same court, an Indonesian maid, who was arrested in the case, was sentenced to six months in jail after she pleaded guilty to a charge of entering the country without a valid document.

Yuliana, 40, was charged with committing the offence at the same location at 10.15 am last Oct 3.

She was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama