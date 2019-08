KUANTAN: A fun outing for an e-hailing driver at the Chamang waterfall in Bentong turned otherwise, when he was swept away by strong currents yesterday evening.

Friends of Wan Khairul Amirin Rojiham, 25, from Jeram, Selangor, attempted to save him but failed when he was dragged away by powerful currents, said Bentong district police chief Supt Yusuf Unis.

“The victim and his three friends were swimming in the area at 6.30pm but about 45 minutes later while his friends reached out to help him, they could only watch in horror as he disappeared from sight,” he said today.

Yusuf said others who were at the site immediately contacted the police, and a search and rescue operation was launched but it had to be stopped later as it was getting dark.

He said the operation resumed this morning, involving 28 personnel from the police, firefighters, the Civil Defence Force and volunteer firefighters from Perting in Bentong. - Bernama