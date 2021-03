KUALA LUMPUR: An e-hailing driver was today fined RM5,000 by the Selayang Magistrate Court here after pleading guilty to outraging the modesty of a legal firm secretary last Thursday.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan also ordered Mohammad Khairunnasad Rosly, 25, to be jailed five months in lieu of the fine.

The accused was charged with molesting the 23-year-old woman on the roadside of the Ulu Yam water fall in Jalan Sungai Tua, Gombak here at 7.30 pm on March 18 under Section 354 of the Penal Code which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in jail or with fine or with whipping or with any two of such punishments.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim took the suspect’s car to return home in Sungai Besi and according to the victim, the accused drove slowly and was always looking at the back seat through the rear view mirror.

Upon reaching the place of incident, the accused stopped the car and went out of the vehicle while taking off the jacket he was wearing causing the victim to get out of the car but she was dragged by the accused and fell.

The accused later sat on her and closed the woman’s mouth to prevent her from shouting and forced to take off her blouse. However the victim managed to escape and ran for help from residents in the area.

In the proceeding today, the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni while the accused was represented by lawyer Jean Francis from the National Legal Aid Foundation.- Bernama