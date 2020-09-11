E-hailing driver gets 3 years jail for possessing Daesh videos

KUALA LUMPUR: “I love Malaysia, I do not want Malaysia to be involved in a war,“ said an e-hailing driving in his plea before he was sentenced to three years in prison by the High Court today for possessing 17 videos related to the Daesh terrorist group earlier this year.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin meted out the sentence against Mohamad Ayub Musa (pix), 36, after he pleaded guilty to the charge read out at the High Court here following the transfer of the case from the Ipoh Sessions Court in Perak.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of arrest on Jan 6.

Mohamad Ayub was charged with possessing items with elements of terrorism or those related to the Daesh militant group on his mobile phone at a house in Persiaran Taman Meru 14, Taman Meru 2C, Jelapang, Kinta, Perak at 7.20 am on Jan 6.

He was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of seven years’ jail, or a fine, and possible forfeiture of the items involved, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Firdaus Abu Hanipah pressed for a deterrent punishment, considering the crime could undermine the country’s peace.

“Among the contents of the 17 videos is footage of Daesh militants during wars, in which it also calls Muslims to participate in the activity.

“Besides that, some of the videos also urge Malaysians to wage war against the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian government. As such, I request for a heavy punishment as a lesson to the accused and the public,” he said.

However, the accused who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence, saying that he regretted his actions.

“I have lost everything, I am truly sorry and apologise to all. I just want to focus on taking care of my elderly parents,” he said.-Bernama