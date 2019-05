PETALING JAYA: E-hailing drivers have called on the government to reform the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence module and extend the deadline for them to obtain the licence.

Grab Drivers Malaysia Association president Arif Asyraf Ali said the time allocated for the drivers to apply for their PSV licence was short as the application process was only introduced on April 1.

“Many drivers found it difficult to pass the PSV test and the tests was conducted only in Bahasa Malaysia.

“Only 10% of 200,000 e-hailing drivers have the PSV licence. The rest are still finding it hard to pass the tests and some even complained that the fees for the tests are expensive,“ he said at a press conference called by e-hailing drivers’ representatives today.

Arif said with Hari Raya around the corner and the cost of living having gone up during Ramadan, e-hailing drivers were under pressure to earn extra.

“They still need to raise funds for the PSV licence.”

He was informed that those who failed the PSV tests had to wait a longer time to retake the tests.

Arif said that physically challenged (OKU) drivers were also affected by the PSV module as they were not briefed about the application process.

“We are not sure whether driving institutes will provide adequate facilities to assist them or whether they have to undergo the same process like the rest,“ he added.

Previously, the Transport Ministry had said it would not extend the July 12 deadline for e-hailing drivers to undergo the PSV driving course, which is also a requirement for conventional taxi drivers.

Holders of the PSV licence, which costs RM115 annually, are allowed to drive any type of commercial vehicle to carry paying passengers, such as taxis or buses.