SIBU: E-hailing service drivers are not allowed to wait for passengers at any airports in the state, says Road Transport Department (RTD) Sarawak director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah.

He said this was the policy of the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB), whereby only taxi drivers are allowed to do so.

“They (e-hailing drivers) can operate their services but the CVLB does not allow them to wait for passengers like taxis.

“For now, JPJ is using a ‘soft landing’ approach whereby we inform e-hailing drivers to make sure they follow existing regulations and policies on their services,” he told reporters when met during a special operation mounted by JPJ at Sibu Airport yesterday.

Mohd Syafiq added that compounds would be issued to e-hailing drivers in future if they violate the policy by waiting at airports for passengers.

He also reminded e-hailing drivers that they are required to have Electronic Vehicle Permit (EVP) and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence.

“If they don’t have EVP, they should contact their service operator to apply for EVP because they cannot deal directly with the CVLB.

“It must be done through their service operator,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said 195 e-hailing cars in Sarawak have been inspected since the special operation commenced in July 17 this year.

Of the figure, 95 cars were found without EVP, 37 without PSV, 80 without Puspakom discs, and 103 without e-hailing stickers. — TheBorneoPost