E-hailing drivers cannot solicit for passengers at Labuan, Sabah airports

LABUAN: The Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) has issued a directive that e-hailing drivers, except those with e-hailing stickers on their vehicles, are no longer allowed to solicit for passengers at the airports in Sabah and Labuan, effective July 12.

Sabah CVLB has limited e-hailing operations at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to the designated ‘no-charge’ waiting area at Terminal 2; passenger pick-up can only be done at Gate 5 of the domestic arrival hall and drop off, at the tail end of the departure hall of KKIA.

A copy of CVLB’s directive in a letter dated July 8 shared by Labuan Taxi Owners Association also stated that e-hailing drivers are liable to a fine, should they flout the special conditions in the public service vehicle (PSV) licence as stated in the e-Vehicle Permit.

Labuan Airport manager Amat Madin said they had yet to discuss with the Road Transport Department (RTD) and Sabah CVLB on the designated pick-up and drop off areas for e-hailing drivers here.

“We will certainly give our cooperation in providing designated areas for e-hailing drivers,” he said.

Under changes enforced by the Transport Ministry, e-hailing service vehicles must have a PSV licence, passenger insurance, e-hailing sticker and e-hailing vehicle permit.

Grab Malaysia, which claimed it has about 200,000 drivers, revealed on Tuesday that only 10% of their active drivers had obtained the PSV licence.

Sabah RTD director Sadim Abdul was reported to have said those who failed to comply with this new rule could be served with a summons ranging from RM150 to RM300.

He added that only three e-hailing operators were currently recognised by Sabah CVLB, namely Grab, MyCar and Borride.

Drivers operating through these three e-hailing services must obtain a PSV licence and display the e-hailing stickers on their cars.

“They are not allowed to pick up passengers from KKIA if they fail to display these stickers, and will be issued a summons (within the issuing authority’s discretion),“ Sadim told reporters during a press conference at KKIA.

He gave his assurance that a sufficient number of RTD officers would be stationed at the airport to enforce the law, in addition to those provided by KKIA.

In this regard, e-hailing drivers are required to comply with one of the e-hailing terms of service that the driver can only pick up passengers who have subscribed to their services via online mobile (devices) or applications which is provided by the operating company. - Bernama