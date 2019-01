PUTRAJAYA: Drivers in the e-hailing service business are prohibited from waiting or looking for passengers while plying their trade at all places including airports, the Road Transport Department (RTD) said.

The RTD in a statement today said e-hailing drivers were required to only take subscribed passengers who had booked via mobile online services or applications provided by the company that operates such services.

The matter was contained under the terms of the e-hailing service licence stipulated under the Land Public Transport Act 2010, it said.

“A e-hailing service driver who fails to meet any of the conditions stipulated under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Land Public Transport Act 2010, may be subject to legal restrictions under the provisions,“ the statement added.

The RTD was commenting on a Facebook claim by an e-hailing service Grab driver who was issued a summons by RTD for picking up a passenger at the Penang International Airport last Tuesday.

Last month, a group of limousine drivers had protested at the Penang International Airport claiming that e-hailing drivers had affected their business

RTD in its statement had also said that the Transport Ministry had made amendments to laws relating to the implementation of e-hailing services in the country.

“The amendments were supposed to have come into effect on July 12 last year but the government had granted a year until July 12 to all e-hailing service operators to be more prepared,“ added the statement. — Bernama