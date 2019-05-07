E-hailing drivers to retain vehicles category: Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The e-hailing drivers have been given the flexibility not to change the vehicle category from an individual private vehicle to e-hailing private vehicle (AH), said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the move was decided following the discussion between the Transport Ministry and the Road Transport Department (RTD) today after receiving complaints from the e-hailing drivers especially the Grab drivers.

Previously, e-hailing drivers had to change its usage code from an individual private vehicle code to the AH code at RTD as one of the requirements as an e-hailing driver.

“I have talked with the RTD, and we have agreed to do away with this requirement.

“This means he (e-hailing driver) does not need to change the category and it can remain an individual private car,“ he told reporters after a meeting with RTD, here today.

However, Loke said vehicles used for e-hailing services should have a public service vehicle (PSV) licence, passenger insurance, e-hailing sticker and e-hailing vehicle permit (EVP) from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD). — Bernama