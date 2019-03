KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be amending existing e-hailing regulations to enable physically challenged drivers to apply for the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Loke said his ministry had held discussions with e-hailing companies and would consider the matter, as the existing regulation does not allow drivers with disabilities to apply for the licence.

“My message to the disabled community is that they don’t have to worry ... we support their rights to be e-hailing drivers so that they can pursue their own livelihood.

“There is no issue in terms of not allowing them but the existing regulations have to be amended,“ he told reporters here after launching the ‘Kad Diskaun Xtra20 Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) Komuter’ today.

He was asked to comment on the confusion of some e-hailing service companies regarding the registration of PSV licences for drivers with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Loke said that from tomorrow, Malaysian KTM Komuter passengers will enjoy 20% discount on fares on five lines, namely the Padang Rengas-Butterworth; Butterworth-Padang Besar; Port Klang-Tanjung Malim; Seremban-Batu Caves; and Sungai Gadut-Tampin.

“The latest incentive known as Xtra20 is expected to boost the increase of KTM Komuter passengers this year and in the coming years.

“The ministry is targeting an increase of 20% this year, about 90,000 to 108,000 passengers a day and an additional 20% next year to achieve a consistent 130,000 passengers a day.

“For Malaysians who use the cashless transaction system at commuter stations, they already enjoy a 20% discount and get an additional 20% starting tomorrow, so they get a discount of up to 40%,“ he said.

In the meantime, Loke said that from May or June, the arrival time of KTM Komuter trains would be displayed live via an open data digital platform and a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad mobile phone application which is almost ready. — Bernama